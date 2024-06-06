StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NNVC opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.94. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
