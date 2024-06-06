StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.58.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.