StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

