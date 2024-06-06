StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

