StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.03. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

