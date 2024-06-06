StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

iPower Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:IPW opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 4.13.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chenlong Tan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

