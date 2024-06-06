StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

