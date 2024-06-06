STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0504 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. STP has a total market capitalization of $97.94 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00011919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,757.38 or 0.99980273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00012497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00108072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05066464 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,225,561.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

