Streamr Hits Market Capitalization of $67.81 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $67.81 million and $1.78 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,095,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,403,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

