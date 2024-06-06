Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal Sells 1,750 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. CWM LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

