Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.45. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 764,520 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $668.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

