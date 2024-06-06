Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

SHO stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $14,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 489,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 247,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

