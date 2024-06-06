Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05), with a volume of 667908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.05).

Superdry Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Superdry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.