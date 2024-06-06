Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Shares Down 0.4%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.