Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $72.84 million and $8.14 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,457,937,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,826,544,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars.

