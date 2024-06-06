Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Down 2%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 13,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 170,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Swvl Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gerber LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Swvl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

