Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Symbotic worth $54,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Symbotic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Symbotic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,351 shares of company stock worth $4,306,595. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Trading Up 3.3 %

SYM traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 1.92. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.