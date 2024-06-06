Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading 1.6% Higher

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €110.70 ($120.33) and last traded at €110.70 ($120.33). Approximately 376,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.95 ($118.42).

Symrise Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.88. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

