Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

