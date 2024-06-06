Tairen Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 1,763,709 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,763,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,307,000. NetEase accounts for 11.5% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after acquiring an additional 418,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6,493.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 279,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 69,022 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

NetEase Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.41. 362,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,159. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

