Tairen Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tairen Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 0.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.09. The company had a trading volume of 840,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average is $204.59. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.29 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

