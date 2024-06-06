Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $901,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. monday.com accounts for about 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in monday.com by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in monday.com by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 149,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 322,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.75. 298,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.65 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day moving average is $203.85.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

