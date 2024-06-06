Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 307,354 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Tairen Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 307,354 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy accounts for 3.5% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 2.40% of Daqo New Energy worth $49,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of DQ traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 328,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,180. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

