Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 172,570 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,064. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

