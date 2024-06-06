Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,525 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after acquiring an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.71. 1,965,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,580. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

