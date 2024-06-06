Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading Down 9%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) fell 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

