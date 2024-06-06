Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Shares Down 2.1%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 230,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 787,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics comprises about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

