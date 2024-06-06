Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,034,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68,107 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 1.29% of Tesla worth $10,196,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,976,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,366,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average is $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $553.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.