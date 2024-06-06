The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $59.64. 946,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,517. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

View Our Latest Report on BK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.