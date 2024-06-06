The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 179.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,295,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $459.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.