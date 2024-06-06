The Root Network (ROOT) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $49.33 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.0477848 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,677,387.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

