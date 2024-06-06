The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,208,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,492,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 3,061,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.