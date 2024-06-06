Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.27 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $630.44 million and $7.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00051200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,571,515,724 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

