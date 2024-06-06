THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $96.64 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

