THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.
Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. THOR Industries has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
