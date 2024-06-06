THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. THOR Industries has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Get Our Latest Report on THOR Industries

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.