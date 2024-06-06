Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $54,788.93 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,416,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,181,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,789. The stock has a market cap of $299.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

