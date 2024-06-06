Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.130–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.8 million.

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 195,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,485,169 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,555.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Stories

