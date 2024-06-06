Tim O’leary Buys 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CFO Tim O’leary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,983.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 35,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,499. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.96. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

