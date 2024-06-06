Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,758. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

