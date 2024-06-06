TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

