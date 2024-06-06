Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Tower’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Tower Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.
Tower Company Profile
