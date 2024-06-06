Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 88,733 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,565,098. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $464.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.27.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

