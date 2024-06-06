Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 95,869 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 124.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. 651,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,485. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.