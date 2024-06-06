Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,621 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $236.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

