Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 53,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.89. The stock had a trading volume of 82,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,223. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $372.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.18. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

