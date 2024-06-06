Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 418,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,588. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.