Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 175.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660,021. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

