Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,256 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 766,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,460. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

