Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 9,973 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $517.55. The company had a trading volume of 120,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $345.95 and a one year high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

