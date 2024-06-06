Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 184.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 3,573,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,273,684. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

