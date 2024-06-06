Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

